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Recap: North Kingstown Draft Would Shift 306 Students, Start-Time Survey Revisions Planned
By Adriana Vossari,4 days ago
A draft map presented by Citygate consultant Fred Hejazi would move 306 of North Kingstown's 1,522 elementary students, about 20 percent, to relieve crowding at Hamilton and Fishing Cove. It has not been posted publicly. Officials said it would go online after comments are reviewed. Recommendations are due to the School Committee in March 2027. The committee meets next on Dec. 8.