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John ‘Coach’ Petersen, 1935 – 2026
By alamedapost,8 days ago
John Petersen was born on November 27, 1935, the third child of European immigrants John Petersen and Sophie Arfsten Petersen and brother to sisters Marga and Ellen. Born and raised in Oakland, he spent innumerable hours in the city parks and playgrounds, inspiring his eventual employment with Oakland Parks & Recreation Department coaching, officiating, and supervising, and as camp director and administrator in Oakland-affiliated campgrounds in the Sierra. He later established and ran the Sierra Trails Hiking Camp for teen boys, exploring the Sierra, hiking parts of the John Muir Trail, and climbing Mt. Whitney. He also spent two summers working for the US Forest Service fighting fires in San Bernardino County.