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Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Debut Festive New Looks at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
By Justin Hermes,8 days ago
The holiday season has taken over Disney’s Animal Kingdom as Walt Disney World celebrates the most wonderful time of the year. We have been spending the morning taking in all the festive fun at Disney’s “wildest” park, where guests can now find a new Chip ‘N Dale candy cane straw clip and meet Santa Claus, who has officially arrived for the season.