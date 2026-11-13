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For accidental jockey JD Acosta, another goal in sight
By Frank Vespe[email protected],8 days ago
J.D. Acosta has won more than 3,800 races, captured five graded stakes, and ridden horses that have earned more than $80 million. Not bad for a guy who didn’t exactly grow up craving a chance to ride. In fact, you might call him an accidental jockey, but for a guy who’s strong, fit, and athletic – but also under five feet tall – it turned out to be the perfect profession.
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