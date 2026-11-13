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Council to Consider Revised Corica Park Lease, Review Housing Authority Governance
By alamedapost,8 days ago
On November 17, City Council will consider a revised Corica Park Golf Course lease that would implement a June settlement agreement with Greenway Golf Associates, ending litigation that began in 2022. Council will also consider directing staff to study whether to bring the Alameda Housing Authority into City government after a dispute arose over federal housing vouchers for Stardust Gardens.