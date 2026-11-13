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Alameda PostCast for November 13, 2026
By alamedapost,7 days ago
New this morning in Episode 228, topics include: Malia Vella wins the Mayor’s race. Surf parks, soccer, and sunflowers-the latest developments in multiple projects. Taking your wheels on the ferry? Know before you go. Will Alameda have a new Sister City? High School theatre season in full swing. The Hornet has a temporary dockmate. The latest real estate sales, and events for your weekend.