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November is ‘National Scholarship Awareness Month’
7 days ago
WINTERVILLE—With November recognized nationally as Scholarship Awareness Month, Pitt Community College is reminding current and prospective students about the many scholarship opportunities available through the PCC Foundation. Each year, the PCC Foundation awards scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals. For the 2026-27 academic year, the Foundation has...