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AJMC® in the Press, November 13, 2026
7 days ago
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. ,” published in The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) in November 2024, covered a Health Affairs study of veterans enrolled in both the Veterans Health Administration and Medicare Advantage. The researchers found that many of these veterans still received most of their care through the US Department of Veterans Affairs, leading to an estimated $1.32 billion in potentially wasteful Medicare Advantage spending in 2020.