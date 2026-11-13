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Individualizing MS Treatment: Risk Stratification, Biomarkers, and Patient Preference
7 days ago
Serum biomarkers, baseline immunoglobulin testing, and patient preference are reshaping individualized MS care. The panel also imagines a Framingham-style risk score to guide how aggressively to treat. In "Individualizing MS Treatment: Risk Stratification, Biomarkers, and Patient Preference," our experts turn to the tools that can personalize treatment selection and monitoring.