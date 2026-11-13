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2027 WNBA Draft Lottery: Which team needs the No. 1 overall pick the most in the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes?
By Jack Maloney,8 days ago
The 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery is just days away. Come Sunday night, we'll learn the full order for the 2027 WNBA Draft, including which team has the No. 1 overall pick and the right to draft USC star JuJu Watkins. The lottery will take place following the top-10 matchup between No. 4 UConn and No. 7 Louisville.