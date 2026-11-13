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Warren Floats Selling Town Buildings to Buy Old Guard Site
By Adriana Vossari,4 days ago
Warren could buy the former National Guard building on Market Street by matching a $610,000 auction bid. Officials said the town's 30-day window is expected to open after a state board meets Nov. 24. The new council, set to be sworn in next month, would make the call. Ideas discussed included selling the Main Street building that houses Head Start, possibly to the program's operator for housing and the program, and eventually selling the Miller Street rescue station. Officials said a $2 million grant is a reimbursement for a rescue station, not cash in hand. No vote was taken.
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