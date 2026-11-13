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Early High-Efficacy Therapy in MS: Escalation, De-Escalation, and Ongoing Trials
7 days ago
Early high-efficacy treatment is now common, but the field has not settled how long patients should stay on B-cell depletion. Two randomized strategy trials may clarify who needs which approach. This episode, "Early High-Efficacy Therapy in MS: Escalation, De-Escalation, and Ongoing Trials," features Drs. Longbrake and Newsome describing how their...