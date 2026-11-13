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20-year-old man dies after shooting behind Riverview business
By Thad Randazzo,8 days ago
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening behind a business in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a shooting at a business in the 10000 block of South U.S. Highway 301 at 6:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found Joel Del Toro with upper body trauma behind the business.