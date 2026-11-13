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Measuring Bronchiectasis Severity Beyond Lung Function Tests
7 days ago
Lung function alone cannot capture the full toll of a bronchiectasis exacerbation, prompting a closer look at practical severity markers and patient-reported symptom tracking tools. In "Measuring Bronchiectasis Severity Beyond Lung Function Tests," our expert turns to how clinicians can meaningfully gauge exacerbation severity beyond standard lung function testing. Dr....