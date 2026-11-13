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AASLD 2026 Recap: Earlier Detection, More MASH Therapies Ahead
8 days ago
Experts from AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2026 share the research they expect to most shape liver care, from new biomarkers to emerging MASH drugs. Finding patients with liver disease earlier, improving noninvasive tests, and expanding treatment options are among the developments experts expect to shape liver care in the coming year, according to researchers and clinicians interviewed by The American Journal of Managed Care® at The Liver Meeting 2026 from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases in Denver, Colorado. Each was asked which research from the meeting would most influence patient care, and their answers ranged from early detection to a growing pipeline of new drugs.