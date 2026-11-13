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New Allentown VA Clinic Doubles Space, Targets Summer 2029 for First Patients
By Tyrone Salcedo,7 days ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed a lease for a new outpatient clinic in Allentown, a facility nearly double the size of what currently serves the region's veterans. The clinic, planned for 935 Blue Barn Road in Upper Macungie Township, is expected to see its first patients in summer 2029, with the VA aiming to complete construction and facility preparation by winter 2029.
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