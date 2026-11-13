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Greenville Symphony Traces Beethoven's Shadow Through Three Centuries of Music
By Noelle Shea,7 days ago
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra’s November 21 concert at 7:30 p.m. and November 22 concert at 3 p.m. put Beethoven in conversation with music from two later eras. Carlos Simon’s opening work draws directly on Beethoven’s music, while Robert Schumann’s closing symphony carries echoes of Beethoven’s formal innovations; between them is Beethoven’s only violin concerto.
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