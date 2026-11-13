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Bring a LoupeA Piaget Dress Watch, An Eterna-Matic Super Kontiki, A Girard Perregaux Olimpico, And A Trio Of Lemania Tg 195s
By Weston Cutter,8 days ago
Happy Friday again, Baller, and huge congrats to Hodinkee's own Mark Kauzlarich for serving on the GPHG jury and helping select this year's slate of winners. Scorekeeping last week's picks, the Beyner/Grimm tourbillon prototype sold for €169,000 all in against a €40,000-80,000 estimate, the Yema Yachtingraf sold for €2,600, the Omega Recife for €1,700, and the Tropical Watch's Daytona sold as well.