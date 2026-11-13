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James Bond Search: Robert Pattinson Brought In After Jack Lowden, Callum Turner Fail to Impress Execs
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
Robert Pattinson wasn't among the first actors to audition for James Bond ... but he could end up stealing the role right out from under them. According to Puck, there's a theory making the rounds that director Denis Villeneuve and the franchise's producers weren't sold on their initial 007 hopefuls ... prompting them to bring in bigger names like Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult.