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UNC looks to go 4-0 on the season as it takes on Georgia
By Brandon Griffin,8 days ago
Here’s what you need to know about Carolina’s next opponent. Though the Wyoming game didn’t go as smoothly as some may have hoped, the Tar Heels did get the win and Sayon Keita announced himself to the world with 13 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, and three steals. Can he duplicate that performance as North Carolina takes on Georgia for just the second time ever?