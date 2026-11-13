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First freeze expected for Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky with flurries possible
By Meteorologist,8 days ago
Widespread freezing temperatures are expected by Saturday morning, which will result in Nashville's first freeze of the season. Friday brings a chilly day, with highs only peaking in the 40s. A few isolated showers will be possible, mainly across the Cumberland Plateau. A few snowflakes could also be in the mix for the higher elevations.
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