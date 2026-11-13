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Microsoft outage disrupts email, business operations and government services worldwide
By Email,8 days ago
A widespread Microsoft outage that began Thursday, November 12, 2026 disrupted email, communications and business applications worldwide. Problems continuing into Friday as engineers worked to restore service. Microsoft identified Exchange Online mailbox problems at approximately 10:17 a.m. CST Thursday. Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints around 11:30 a.m., eventually approaching...