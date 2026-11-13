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Mauricio Pochettino bids emotional farewell to USMNT: ‘One of the most difficult decision of my career’
By Gianni Taina,8 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino said goodbye to the USMNT on Friday in an emotional press conference ahead of the matches against Haiti. Visibly moved, and even shedding tears, the coach spoke about his decision to leave the national team to take over Manchester United. Pochettino began by thanking everyone for the opportunity,...