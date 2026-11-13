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Lady Patriots fall to Bulloch Academy Gators in first round, finish season 6-5
By Robert Preston, Jr.,7 days ago
The 2026 flag football season ended Thursday afternoon in Statesboro for the CCA Lady Patriots. CCA finished its second season with a 6-5 overall record and a playoff berth. The Lady Patriots fell to the #2-ranked Bulloch Academy Gators 26-0 in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams fought to a draw in the first quarter. After that, the Gators started pulling away and never allowed the Lady Patriots to build any kind of momentum.