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Italian Restaurant Pasta di Guy Announces Opening Date for Ashburn Store
By Debbie Williams,7 days ago
A new fast-casual Italian restaurant — Pasta di Guy — is planning a December 3 grand opening event in Ashburn Village Center. The grand opening will begin with a 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. The first 50 customers in line will receive free pasta (no purchase required). Guests who download the restaurant’s app by December 10 will be entered for a chance to win free pasta for a year.