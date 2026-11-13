undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mike Watt, Patrick Shiroishi, Eli Winter, & Lily Finnegan Form New Supergroup, Announce Debut Album Bonsai Weeping Willow
By Chris DeVille,8 days ago
Here's a fun surprise: A fasinating crew of accomplished musicians across the realm of rock, jazz, folk, and experimental music have assembled to make an album called Bonsai Weeping Willow. The project brings together bassist Mike Watt (of Minutemen/Dos/Firehose fame, plus a million other endeavors), saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi (of the...