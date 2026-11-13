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‘The Maine Question’ explores how Maine can become a global leader in the blue economy
7 days ago
Maine’s working waterfront has long been dominated by fishermen, shipbuilders and other heritage industries, but a growing number of commercial aquaculture farms, charter and tour boat operators, biotechnology firms, research institutes, restaurants and gift shops have joined these heritage enterprises along the coast. Driven by new markets and technology,...