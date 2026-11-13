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Out of the Blue: Michigan Football vs Oregon preview, basketball talk w/ Kellen Voss
By Andrew Bailey,8 days ago
On today’s Out of the Blue, Jared and Andrew preview Michigan Football’s upcoming game at Oregon before welcoming Kellen Voss to talk all things Michigan hoops:. On today’s Out of the Blue podcast, Jared and Andrew ascend from the rubble of the Michigan State and break down everything you need to know about the Oregon Ducks. Is head coach Kyle Whittingham’s job security week to week? Can Michigan find a spark with Jim Harding calling the plays? Is there any chance Michigan pulls off an upset in Eugene? The boys get into all of it!