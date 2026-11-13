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A Northern Virginia Chick-fil-A Ranks the 6th Worst in the U.S.
By Clare Gifford,8 days ago
Chick-fil-A has a reputation for outstanding customer service. But hungry travelers have opinions about this Northern Virginia airport location. The Chick-fil-A at Dulles International Airport’s Gate D7 was recently rated the sixth worst in the country, according to web SEO company seobacklinks.com. It’s also the worst-rated in Virginia with 2.72 stars based on 128 Google reviews.
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