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Connor Bedard breaks silence on Jeff Blashill with a blunt message after Blackhawks turmoil
By Vincent Carbonneau,8 days ago
Connor Bedard says he has "100% belief" in Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill, and he said it on the heels of a rough stretch in Chicago. The timing matters. Blashill's job was a topic after a 9-2 loss in Carolina, and our site reported Sunday that he would stay on as coach, according to an anonymous source within the organization.
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