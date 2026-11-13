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Massey, Lamb Lead Morehead State Into NCAA Regionals After OVC Bests
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Morehead State takes standout Ohio Valley Conference performances into the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday, with Aidan Massey and Shelby Lamb leading the Eagles. Massey placed third at the OVC meet, and Lamb won the women’s title in a school-record time. The top regional teams and individual finishers can advance to the NCAA Championships, but Morehead State faces a deep field led by several nationally ranked programs.