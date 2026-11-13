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Still making sourdough? The discard you’ve been tossing is worth keeping
By Mandy V Applegate,8 days ago
Every sourdough baker who feeds a starter ends up with discard, the portion removed before each feeding. Many throw it out, yet many recipes list it as an ingredient. Discard adds flavor but does little to help bread rise, so it suits some dishes better than others. National Homemade Bread Day on Nov. 17 gives bakers with extra starter a reason to put it to work without baking a loaf.