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Avila leads Alabama A&M at NCAA South Regional
By Via Alabama A&M Athletics,,8 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Senior Laura Avila led the Alabama A&M women's cross country team with a 109th-place finish on Friday morning at the NCAA Division I South Regional at Apalachee Regional Park. Avila covered the 6,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 52.8 seconds as the Bulldogs finished 27th with 802 points, three points ahead of Florida International. Senior Sanyae Gibson was the second Bulldog across the line, placing 172nd in 23:04.7. Senior Mariana Bentancourt-Dennard followed in 180th at 23:19.3, and freshman Iyndia Bey finished 187th in 23:29.6. Senior Minka Isom rounded out Alabama A&M's scoring five, placing 202nd in 24:00.2. Avila...