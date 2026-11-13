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Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Close Losses No Longer Good Enough
By The P.,8 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting tired of playing well enough to compete but not well enough to win. That’s becoming all too familiar, and head coach Jim Hiller isn’t looking for comfort in another “close” 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After five straight home losses, frustration is in the room, and understandably so. The Maple Leafs have had stretches where they’ve looked capable of turning things around, but the mistakes keep finding them at the wrong time.