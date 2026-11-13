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Logan says Treasury market functioning ‘very well,’ Fed needs to strengthen support tools
By Thomson Reuters,8 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) – While the US Treasury market is functioning “very well” despite bouts of interest-rate volatility and banks have improved their access to contingent funding in the last three years, the Federal Reserve should take steps to strengthen its support tools in both arenas, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Friday.