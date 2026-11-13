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#ORUXC’s Chelangam, Murambidzi, and Smithwick Ready for NCAA Midwest Regional
By Via Oral Roberts University,,8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. – Three Golden Eagles are slated for NCAA races as Oral Roberts cross country continues its postseason campaign at the Midwest Regional hosted by Iowa State Friday morning. The women's 6k is set to begin at 11 a.m. with the men's 8k following at 12 p.m. Live results will be posted via Primetime Timing. ORU last raced in the Summit League Championships, where Abraham Chelangam grabbed his second Individual Summit League title, running a 23:43.6. in the 8000 meter. Andrew Smithwick was the next to cross the finish line for ORU, placing 21st with a 25:06.2. Ossly Murambidzi...