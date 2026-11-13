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Tri This Sweet Treat: Visit Philly's oldest, most charming chocolatier
By Sonya Kalianda,7 days ago
Nestled in Old City is Shane Confectionery, a chocolate shop dating back to 1863 and the only place in Philadelphia that roasts and makes its own chocolate directly from the bean. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the warm, inviting scent of toasted sugar, a welcome escape from the outside air. The shop’s homey interior has remained largely unchanged since 1911, a condition upheld when ownership transferred to the Burley Brothers in 2011. The original owners, the Shane family, ensured that the transition would preserve the shop’s traditional roots, requiring that its historic style remain intact. As a result, the floors and doorframe are original, and the entire atmosphere reflects the historic whimsy captured in the shop’s intricate detailing.