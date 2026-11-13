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Hundreds of roaming cows wreak havoc in North Macedonian town, frustrating farmers
By Weather Authority,8 days ago
KRIVA PALANKA, North Macedonia (AP) — They descend from the surrounding hills, mostly at night, chomping their way through gardens and crops to satiate their hunger. For years, residents of Kriva Palanka, a farming town of about 19,000 people in northeastern North Macedonia, have struggled with a herd of roaming cattle that has grown to more than 1,000 animals, destroying property and threatening their livelihood.