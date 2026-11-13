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Breath of the Wild saved the Zelda series from 'dire straits'
8 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake is a huge success. Beyond receiving effusive praise from critics, who say this revamp strengthens what made the original one of the best games ever made, it has already sold more than 5.2 million copies, which Nintendo says gives it the "highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days." It's also the system's highest-selling title after Mario Kart World, which has moved over 16 million copies.