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Larix Elektro Origami Duo Combines Dual Complex Oscillators With Mid-Side Processing
7 days ago
Larix Elektro has introduced the Origami Duo, a multifunction Eurorack module that combines two analog oscillators, multi-stage wavefolders, VCAs, an envelope generator and a four-output LFO. Designed to operate as a complete synthesizer voice, dual complex oscillator or stereo processor, the module also includes a configurable Mid-Side processing matrix. The...