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This term is not just short on blockbuster cases. It’s short on cases, period.
By Kelsey Dallas,7 days ago
As the 2026-27 term got underway this fall, several commentators observed that it was shaping up to be a quiet term compared to the one before it. There are important disputes tied to climate change, immigration, and the Second Amendment. But no case is quite comparable to last term’s battles over tariffs, birthright citizenship, executive authority, and the Voting Rights Act.