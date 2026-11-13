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After 8 nominations without a win, Glenn Close is 'overwhelmed' by honorary Oscar
By Weather Authority,8 days ago
When Glenn Close got the call that she’d been chosen to receive an honorary Oscar, the 79-year-old actor had two somewhat unconventional thoughts. “My first reaction was I don’t need a consolation prize,” Close told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “And my second reaction was, I don’t know … do I want to end my loss record?”