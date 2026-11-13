undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New contemporary art centre coming to University of California, San Diego
By Angella d'Avignon,8 days ago
The University of California, San Diego will open a 12,000-sq.-ft contemporary art space on its campus in spring 2027. Housed in the university’s new Triton Center, the Strauss Family Gallery will include four indoor exhibition spaces and an outdoor sculpture terrace. Free and open to the public, the Strauss will host exhibitions, commissions, artist residencies and public programmes that encourage collaboration between artists and UC San Diego researchers and scholars.
1