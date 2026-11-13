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Raiders-Seahawks Week 10: 5 things to watch
By Bill Williamson,8 days ago
The 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders host the 5-4 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. Here are five keys to victory:. The Raiders committed five turnovers in the second half of a 38-17 road loss at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The turnovers included two in the 49ers’ end zone and a Pick Six. That’s not going to work against Seattle. The Raiders are going to have to play clean in Fernando Mendoza’s start debut against that defense to have a chance.