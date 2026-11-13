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House passes bill to expand benefits for combat-injured veterans
By Damien Willis,8 days ago
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to advance legislation that would allow tens of thousands of combat-injured veterans to receive full military retirement pay and Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation, eliminating a longstanding reduction in benefits for qualifying medically retired service members. The Major Richard Star Act,...
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