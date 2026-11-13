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2026 Latin Grammy Winners Include Rosalía, Fred Again.., & Congressman-Elect Bobby Pulido
By Margaret Farrell,8 days ago
Rosalía is getting her flowers this week. On top of being the subject of a new U2 song, last night, she swept at the Latin Grammys. She won five awards for her LUX oeuvre — Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year ("La Perla"), Best Pop Song (also "La Perla"), Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Short Form Music Video (for "Sauvignon Blanc," directed by Noah Dillon). LUX also won for Best Engineered Album, which went to her team of recording and mastering engineers. This year's recognition makes Rosalía the first woman to win the Latin Grammy for Album Of The Year three times; she previously won for 2018's El Mal Querer and 2022's Motomami. She also opened the show, performing a medley of “La Rumba del Perdón,” “La Perla” and “Dios Es Un Stalker.”