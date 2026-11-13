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‘Bond 26’: Has Robert Pattinson Suddenly Emerged As The Quiet Frontrunner to Play James Bond?
By Rodrigo Perez,7 days ago
Has Robert Pattinson quietly become the frontrunner to play James Bond? A relatively late addition to the publicly known field of 007 contenders, the actor has reportedly negotiated a considerably better deal than his competition, raising questions about whether director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios have found their preferred candidate.