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Bentonia man dies in space heater-related fire, state fire marshal says
By Special to Darkhorse Press,8 days ago
BENTONIA — A 68-year-old man died in a Bentonia house fire that the State Fire Marshal’s Office identified as space heater-related. Bruce Curry died Saturday, Nov. 7, in the fire at a home on Old Dover Road in Yazoo County, the office said. It was the first such death reported in Mississippi since March. The office did not describe how the fire started.