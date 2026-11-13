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Audi Nuvolari: 182 U.S. Cars, $700,000 Starting Price
By Nik Miles,8 days ago
Audi Nuvolari brings an estimated 987 horsepower and a $700,000 starting price to America, with 182 cars planned and deliveries in early 2028. America will receive 182 examples of the Audi Nuvolari, giving U.S. buyers approximately 36.5% of the supercar’s planned 499-car worldwide production run. Audi of America’s November 11 announcement also puts a $700,000 starting MSRP on the car, before destination, taxes, title, options and dealer charges. Actual selling prices are set by dealers. Even before personalization, this is an Audi requiring a rather different conversation with the household accountant.