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Indian Motorcycle Restructures Following Separation From Polaris
By Justin W. Coffey,8 days ago
As Indian Motorcycle continues to establish its independence from Polaris under new ownership, Carolwood LP just announced the next phase in its plans. Indian Motorcycle was acquired from Polaris by Carolwood LP in February of 2026. This was a major turning point for the semi-historic brand, leaving the comfort of Polaris’ engineering and manufacturing home for unchartered waters with a private equity firm led by Mike Kennedy at the helm. Retail sales were down in North America in 2025, and in hopes of pushing for sustained profitability and growth, Carolwood recently announced it would be expanding the manufacturing capabilities of the company and reshaping the workforce.